Washington Spirit’s Trinity Rodman suffers knee injury in CONCACAF W Championship match

Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman injured her right knee Wednesday evening, raising doubts about her ability to play in the National Women's Soccer League playoffs.

Rodman was injured when attempting a tackle in the first half Washington’s Group B match against Mexican side Monterrey in the CONCACAF W Championship Cup. She needed assistance off the field, struggling to put weight on her right leg.

Rodman did not return to the game and was seen using crutches at halftime.

Head coach Adrián González said in the postgame press conference that Rodman would be evaluated Thursday.

The injury comes after Washington clinched the No. 2 seed for the NWSL playoffs with two matches left in the regular season. The playoffs begin Nov. 7.

Rodman took an indefinite leave of absence in April to deal with a nagging back injury. She returned in August, regaining her spot as one of the Spirit’s offensive weapons. This season, Rodman has started in nine matches, scored five goals and provided two assists in regular season play. She was name the NWSL Player of the Month in September.

Rodman is in the final year of a four-year contract extension and no announcement has been made about a possible new deal. Back in March, Washington Spirit owner Michele Kang said it was “very important” for the league and her club to do what it takes to keep the star forward in D.C.

Washington played with a full strength line, needing a win or draw against Monterrey to qualify to the knockout round of the CONCACAF W Championship Cup. The winner qualifies for two future FIFA tournaments — the 2027 Champions Cup and the 2028 Club World Cup — and receives $500,000 in prize money. The Spirit went on to win 4-0.

“We’ve prepared the game as if it was a playoff game,” González said. “We know that we need to start playing with that kind of pressure, knowing that it is going to come soon.”

Before Wednesday’s match, Rodman received a call-up back on the U.S. women’s national team, her first since April.

