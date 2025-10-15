Trinity Rodman and Europe-based players return to USWNT for October matches

Forward Trinity Rodman has returned to the U.S. women’s national soccer team for her first matches since April after being…

Forward Trinity Rodman has returned to the U.S. women’s national soccer team for her first matches since April after being sidelined because of a back issue.

U.S. coach Emma Hayes on Wednesday announced her 26-player roster for a trio of upcoming games this month against Portugal and New Zealand.

Among those included were the team’s Europe-based players, including Catarina Macario, Emily Fox and Lindsey Heaps, who missed the last international window to recover from the long club season overseas.

On a conference call with reporters, Hayes said the team is building toward World Cup qualification next year.

The United States will play Portugal on Oct. 23 in Chester, Pennsylvania, and on Oct. 26 in East Hartford, Connecticut. The Americans will face New Zealand in Kansas City, Missouri, on Oct. 29.

Rodman’s only game with national team this year was a 2-0 victory over Brazil in April. She scored in the match, which was her first game back after the team won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Rodman has since returned to her club team, the Washington Spirit, who have clinched a spot in the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs.

“When she came in in April, I think she really felt she was in a good place, but the reality was having so much adrenaline got us through that game, ” Hayes said. “But afterwards, that reality hit home that there were some issues in her back that were unresolved and, collectively with club and country, we took the time to say, look, we’ve got to get it right for the long term. And I think that club and country collaboration has really put her in the position she’s in right now.”

Also back with the senior team is midfielder Jaedyn Shaw, who has spent the last two national team training camps with the under-23 groups.

Defender Naomi Girma, who plays for Chelsea, was not on the roster as she recovers from a calf injury. Lynn Biyendolo, who plays for the Seattle Reign, is dealing with a knee injury.

Also missing was Crystal Dunn, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain. Hayes said Dunn has not been getting enough playing time with PSG.

“She knows she needs to be playing football on a regular basis, and she’s trying to do that, but she doesn’t control selection at the club level,” Hayes said. “That’s something that we hope changes at PSG because I still believe there is a future for Crystal with the national team, not just because of her experience, but because of her qualities.”

San Diego Wave defender Kennedy Wesley earned her first senior team call-up.

Hayes named 26 players but will only include 23 on the game-day roster.

___

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign) Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United)

Defenders: Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign), Emily Fox (Arsenal), Lilly Reale (Gotham), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride), Emily Sonnett (Gotham), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave)

Midfielders: Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Lindsey Heaps (Lyon), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current), Rose Lavelle (Gotham), Sam Meza (Seattle Reign), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns), Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham), Lily Yohannes (Lyon)

Forwards: Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current), Catarina Macario (Chelsea), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Yazmeen Ryan (Houston Dash), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville), Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea)

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.