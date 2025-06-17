Washington Spirit signs forward Sofia Cantore, first Italian NWSL player

The Washington Spirit signed Italian forward Sofia Cantore on a three-year deal with a 2028 team option in a transfer from Italian side Juventus FC.

Sofia Cantore of Juventus celebrates after scoring a goal during the Women Serie A Playoffs match between ACF Fiorentina and Juventus at Viola Park on May 6, 2024 in Florence, Italy. (Simone Arveda/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Simone Arveda) Sofia Cantore of Juventus celebrates after scoring a goal during the Women Serie A Playoffs match between ACF Fiorentina and Juventus at Viola Park on May 6, 2024 in Florence, Italy. (Simone Arveda/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Simone Arveda) The Washington Spirit is adding more international flavor to its roster while bolstering its attack for the second half of the National Women’s Soccer League season.

Washington signed Italian forward Sofia Cantore on a three-year deal with a 2028 team option in a transfer from Italian side Juventus FC. She will officially join the Spirit once the summer transfer window opens July 1.

Washington will pay Juventus a transfer fee to acquire Cantore. Financials of the deal were not disclosed.

“Sofia is an important signing for this Spirit team as we continue to build up our roster to compete for trophies,” incoming head coach Adrián González said in a statement. “Her extensive experience in the Italian leagues and exceptional talent in the attacking third will help add a new layer for the Spirit moving forward.”

The 25-year-old will become the first Italian player in NWSL history. She’s played the last eight seasons in Europe, five with Juventus. She’s tallied over 40 goals and 20 assists across over 120 appearances. Cantore also scored two goals during Juventus’ 2024-25 UEFA Women’s Champions League campaign.

Cantore has made 37 appearances for the Italian national team and scored five goals, most recently on June 3 in a 3-0 win over Wales. She was named to Italy’s UEFA Women’s Nations League roster for its June matches and may be a part of its Euro 2025 tournament roster in July, which would delay her arrival in D.C.

“I’m excited to start this new chapter of my career as the first Italian player in the NWSL and can’t wait to work every day with coach Adrián González and my new teammates,” Cantore said in a statement.

The forward comes as Washington prepares for a coaching change and deals with multiple injuries, including missing star forward Trinity Rodman.

In its last match against Portland on Sunday, the Spirit had nine players out with injuries, including Columbian midfielder Leicy Santos and striker Ashley Hatch, who is one goal aware from tying Alex Morgan for the fourth most goals in league history (60).

A team spokesperson confirmed to WTOP that Cantore will occupy the Spirit’s ninth, and final, international slot on its roster after July 1.

Sporting director James Hocken and assistant general manager Nathan Minion helped complete the transfer. General manager Mark Krikorian stepped down from his role in late March. Hocken and Minion assumed his responsibilities on an interim capacity as the Spirit continues its search for a permanent replacement.

