Amid immigration concerns, FIFA assures fans safety is a ‘top priority’ before Club World Cup

Fans and players alike can expect to feel “comfortable and safe” when attending FIFA Club World Cup matches in D.C., FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis said.

The former U.S. women’s national team head coach told WTOP that despite concerns following recent immigration policies made by the Trump administration, the international soccer federation wants fans to feel secure while attending matches during the new tournament.

“It’s always a top priority for FIFA to make sure that fans feel welcome and safe,” she said.

The tournament will feature 32 club teams and emulate the men’s and women’s World Cups. Eight groups of four teams will play in a round-robin mini league, with the top two advancing to a knockout stage to determine the winner.

It will feature some of the world’s biggest club teams — including Spanish giants Real Madrid and English side Manchester City — with a total prize fund of $1 billion.

President Donald Trump recently announced a new travel ban, banning citizens from 12 countries from entering the U.S. while restricting access for seven others, citing national security concerns. Most of the countries are in Africa and the Middle East.

While none of the clubs participating in the tournament come from nations listed in the ban, according to the order, players and coaches from those countries must request an exemption before entering the U.S.

According to Ellis, over 80 countries will be represented during the Club World Cup. Online outlet The Athletic reported fans from more than 130 countries have booked their tickets to attend the competition.

Meanwhile, nationwide raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have led to multiple concerts and events being canceled. Recently, an annual Salvadoran festival in Montgomery County, Maryland, was called off due to fears of ICE agents taking away audience members.

In preparation for the Club World Cup, Ellis said FIFA is working with federal and local partners to keep fans and players safe. She hopes the tournament will bring people together despite the current political climate.

“We want to see a sporting event that that is representative of the world,” she said. “And we want fans to feel comfortable and safe.”

D.C. will host three matches at Audi Field, headlined by Italian giants Juventus playing Abu Dhabi-based Al Ain FC on June 18. Tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.

Three teams will also have their base camp training sites throughout the area: Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal will be housed at D.C. United’s performance center in Leesburg, Virginia; Al Ain will be at the Episcopal High School in Alexandria; and Morocco’s Wydad AC will train at the Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland.

Ellis, whose lived in Northern Virginia and is a William & Mary alum, said the D.C. area is uniquely qualified to handle the tournament. She recalled being at RFK Stadium during the 1994 Men’s World Cup and seen its soccer scene grow through its club teams.

To her, the D.C. region is a very welcoming environment for soccer fans where they can feel “respected and supported.”

“It’s an exciting event to come into the D.C. area and see some of the best players in the world compete right there at Audi,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

