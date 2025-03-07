Washington Spirit eyes championship success in 2025 NWSL season

Entering its full first campaign under head coach Jonatan Giráldez, the Spirit hopes key additions and improved chemistry will yield success and bring home a title.

Orlando Pride defender Kerry Abello, left, and Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman, right, chase after the ball during the first half of the NWSL championship at CPKC Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(AP/Reed Hoffmann) Orlando Pride defender Kerry Abello, left, and Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman, right, chase after the ball during the first half of the NWSL championship at CPKC Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(AP/Reed Hoffmann) Last year, the Washington Spirit reached the National Women’s Soccer League Championship for the first time in four years. It was the culmination of a yearlong build with a new head coach and a revamped roster that reenergized the D.C. region’s soccer fan base.

Heading into 2025, the Spirit are looking to win trophies.

Entering its full first campaign under head coach Jonatan Giráldez, the Spirit hopes key additions and improved chemistry will yield success and bring home an elusive title victory.

Possession with style

After years of coaching changes and playing style modifications, Washington enters 2025 looking to build on its success.

Following the arrival of Giráldez and his coaching staff, the Spirit became a high-pressing team while holding long spells of possession. It led to 51 goals during the regular season, second most in the NWSL.

This season, Giráldez wants his players to “speak the same language” when in possession and to attack with precision. For the 33-year-old coach, possession is “a pillar” of the Spirit’s identity, but what you do with the ball matters the most.

Washington’s inability to finish off chances was a factor in its loss against Orlando Pride in the NWSL Championship.

“It’s about speak the same language in possession, out of possession, being aggressive when we don’t have the ball and try to create as many chances as possible,” he said. “It is how we have to find a way together to create as many chances as possible.”

The majority of Washington’s core roster from last year are returning. Some players spent the offseason recovering from injuries, including star forward Trinity Rodman. Instead of playing with the U.S. women’s national team in the winter, the forward stayed at home to treat her back.

Heading to 2025, Rodman said the team is bought in with the high-press attack, adding its entertaining style has stood out while their fans at D.C.’s Audi Field enjoy it.

“We don’t want to just be a boring passing team the whole game,” Rodman said. “I think we want to show who we are, show that creativity, so people can find another way to connect with us and find it more interesting to watch.”

To excel this season, Giráldez said the Spirit need to be more consistent on the road.

Despite only losing five of 13 road matches last season, Washington resorted to forgoing ball possession to the home team. Rodman agreed, adding that limiting mistakes will also prevent goal scoring opportunities for their opponents and help the defense.

“It’s nice that we’re coming back from being down, or we’re winning games 3-2, but we’d rather it be 3-0,” she said. “That’s a big for us as well, because I think goals that were scored on us a lot of the time last season were our errors.”

Players in, players out

Meanwhile, Washington’s front office strengthens the depth on defense with three new signings, most notably center back Rebeca Bernal.

The 27-year-old spent the last eight seasons with Monterrey in Mexico’s Liga MX Femenil and is the captain of the Mexican national team. Giráldez said she is a versatile player than play either in the back line or in midfield.

Washington also added Japanese midfielder Narumi Miura, who spent the last two seasons with the North Carolina Courage.

Her midfield play and passing abilities are seen as an instant replacement for veteran Andi Sullivan, who is expected to miss the season while recovering from a torn ACL and the pregnancy of her first child. She will look to combine with midfielders Hal Hershfelt and Leicy Santos while providing cover on defense.

The additions provide cover for some of Washington’s missing pieces due to injury. Striker Ouleymata Sarr, who tied for the most goals on the team (8), will start 2025 on the season-ending injury list with a back injury that kept her sidelined during the Spirit’s playoff run.

Joining her is last season’s NWSL Rookie of the Year Croix Bethune, who is still recovering from a torn meniscus suffered in September. The midfielder recorded five goals and 10 assists in 17 matches before she was sidelined.

Giráldez said she has slowly returned to training during the preseason and time will tell when she can return full time on the field.

“I feel like I haven’t shown what I can completely do,” Bethune told reporters. “I want to have a full year and show, not my full potential — leave some mystery — but just build (as a player).”

Focus on the Challenge Cup

Before Washington can kick off the 2025 season, it has the chance to win a title while seeking revenge.

Washington and Orlando will meet in the annual Challenge Cup Friday night. The match, previously known as an in-season tournament, is being promoted as the league’s super cup. It will pit its two best teams from last season based on record and postseason results to kick off the year.

Giráldez said Washington will be taking the Challenge Cup seriously, as it is Washington’s chance to win some silverware while sending a statement to the rest of the league on its ambitions for the rest of the year.

Krueger called the opportunity to play Orlando again a motivator as the team has not forgotten walking off Missouri’s CPKC Stadium in November heartbroken, as the Pride celebrated winning the NWSL title.

“Given our history with Orlando, I think it’s going to be a very competitive game,” captain and goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury said.

“We’re fired up. We definitely are still a little upset from losing the final that really wasn’t too long ago. That’s still fresh in our minds, so we’d love to start off the season with a win.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.