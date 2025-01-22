Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit kick off 2025 season on the road

The Washington Spirit will kick off its 2025 campaign on the road before returning home to the nation's capital in mid-March. Here's what you need to know.

After finishing the 2024 season in second place and reaching the NWSL Championship for the second time in four years, Washington opens the 2025 regular season play against the Houston Dash on Friday, March 14.

A week later, Washington hosts Kansas City Current on March 22 for its home opener at D.C.’s Audi Field.

Other home matches include games against Gotham FC, featuring U.S. women’s national team star Rose Lavelle, on Saturday, April 26, and facing off against North Carolina on June 8. The Washington Spirit will also go up against the Portland Thorns on Sunday, Aug. 3.

Washington’s home finale on Saturday, Oct. 18 will be a rematch of the 2024 NWSL Championship match against Brazilian star Marta and defending champions Orlando Pride.

Washington ends the season on the road against Utah on Sunday, Nov. 2.

The Spirit’s entire season schedule will be posted to its website.

Before the season starts, Washington and Orlando will meet once again in the annual Challenge Cup, an exhibition match the NWSL uses to kick off its year. The super cup game will take place on Friday, March 7 at 8 p.m. in downtown Orlando, Florida, and stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The Spirit most recently played in a Challenge Cup final in 2022, when the event was previously a 12-team tournament.

Washington is currently in preseason camp at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Most of its core roster from last year’s playoff run returns, including star forward Trinity Rodman, captain Aubrey Kingsbury and defender of the year candidate Tara McKeown.

