Redskins legend Joe Bugel, architect of ‘Hogs,’ dies at 80

Joe Bugel, the Redskins assistant coach who was the architect of the team's legendary offensive line known as “The Hogs” in the 1980s, died Sunday, the team announced. He was 80.

Bugel was the team’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 1981-82 and the assistant head coach from 1983 to 1989.

He then went to become the head coach of the Phoenix Cardinals. He returned to the Redskins as assistant head coach-offense from 2004 to 2009, the team said in a statement.

“I am absolutely devastated by the news of Joe’s passing,” owner Dan Snyder said in the statement. “ … He was a man who not only gave me a better understanding of the game of football, but who also gave me perspective on what is truly important in life. I absolutely adored him and will miss him terribly. Tanya and I would like to extend our deepest condolences to Brenda and the entire Bugel family during this time.”

Joe Gibbs, the Hall of Fame head coach of the Redskins during their run of Super Bowls, said in the statement, “Joe had an incredible passion for the game of football. … I will miss his friendship and I will always cherish our late-night arguments putting together the game plan each week. Pat and I will be praying for his wife Brenda, his girls, and their entire family.”

The Hogs, including Russ Grimm, Joe Jacoby, Mark May, Jeff Bostic and George Starke, led the way as the Redskins made three Super Bowls, winning two, between 1983 and 1988.

The 1983 Redskins scored a then-record 541 points.

Bugel coached in the NFL for 32 seasons.