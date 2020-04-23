Redskins select 2nd overall in 2020 NFL draft

The Washington Redskins selected Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young with the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft,…

The Washington Redskins selected Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young with the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, adding a local talent widely believed to be the best prospect in the entire draft class.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.