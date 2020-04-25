Redskins trade Trent Williams to 49ers, get 5th-round pick in 2020 draft, 3rd-round in 2021

The Washington Redskins have traded seven-time Pro Bowl Offensive Tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft and a third in the 2021 draft.

The move ends a bitter saga that saw Williams sit out all of the 2019 season. He is now reunited with former Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

The Redskins seemed to address the Offensive Tackle position immediately with the second pick in the fourth round, selecting OT Saahdiq Charles out of LSU.