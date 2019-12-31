Home » Washington Redskins » Reports: Ron Rivera named…

Reports: Ron Rivera named Redskins head coach on 5-year contract

Dave Johnson

December 31, 2019, 9:39 AM

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

The Washington Redskins have wrapped up a deal with Ron Rivera to be the team’s new head coach, according to multiple sources.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Rivera has reached agreement on a five-year contract. Around the NFL’s Michael Silver also confirmed that the Redskins have completed negotiations with Rivera.

Rivera was head coach of the Carolina Panthers until he was fired after a Week 13 loss to the Redskins.

In nine seasons in charge of the Panthers, Rivera guided the team to four playoff appearances and one trip to the Super Bowl.

Bill Callahan finished the season as the Redskins head coach and guided them to a 3-8 record after Jay Gruden was fired following a 0-5 start.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Sports Washington Redskins Washington, DC News Washington, DC Sports
ron rivera

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up