Reports: Ron Rivera named Redskins head coach on 5-year contract

The Washington Redskins have wrapped up a deal with Ron Rivera to be the team’s new head coach, according to multiple sources.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Rivera has reached agreement on a five-year contract. Around the NFL’s Michael Silver also confirmed that the Redskins have completed negotiations with Rivera.

Rivera was head coach of the Carolina Panthers until he was fired after a Week 13 loss to the Redskins.

In nine seasons in charge of the Panthers, Rivera guided the team to four playoff appearances and one trip to the Super Bowl.

Bill Callahan finished the season as the Redskins head coach and guided them to a 3-8 record after Jay Gruden was fired following a 0-5 start.

