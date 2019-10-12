Home » Washington Redskins » Redskins' Jordan Reed on…

Redskins’ Jordan Reed on injured reserve list due to concussion issues

Steve Dresner | @stevedresner

October 12, 2019, 5:07 PM

The football career of tight-end Jordan Reed may be reaching an end.

The Redskins have placed the 29-year-old on the injured reserve list due to ongoing issues from a preseason concussion Reed suffered during a game on Aug. 23.

Reed has two years remaining on his contract.

If the Redskins decide to cut him, it could save the team $8.5 million next season in cap space.

Reed was a third-round draft pick out of Florida in 2013 and believed to have suffered seven concussions throughout his playing career.

NFL News Sports Washington Redskins Washington, DC Sports
concussion concussions Jordan Reed Steve Dresner

