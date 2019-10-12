Redskins’ Jordan Reed on injured reserve list due to concussion issues

The Redskins place 29-year-old Jordan Reed on the injured reserve list due to ongoing issues from a preseason concussion Reed suffered during a game on Aug. 23.

The football career of tight-end Jordan Reed may be reaching an end.

The Redskins have placed the 29-year-old on the injured reserve list due to ongoing issues from a preseason concussion Reed suffered during a game on Aug. 23.

Reed has two years remaining on his contract.

If the Redskins decide to cut him, it could save the team $8.5 million next season in cap space.

Reed was a third-round draft pick out of Florida in 2013 and believed to have suffered seven concussions throughout his playing career.

