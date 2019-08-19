Case Keenum and rookie Dwayne Haskins are vying to be the starting quarterback for the Washington Redskins.

The competition to be the Redskins starting quarterback is down to two.

Colt McCoy’s recovery from the broken right leg that ended his 2018 season has suffered a setback, which leaves Case Keenum and rookie Dwayne Haskins vying to be the team’s signal caller when the season opens Sept. 8 in Philadelphia.

The Redskins third preseason game, typically when starters play the most in preseason, is Thursday in Atlanta and after the game is when head coach Jay Gruden says “ideally” he would like to be able to make a decision on starting quarterback.

Entering his seventh season, Keenum, who has more experience, might have the edge.

Haskins has already demonstrated his ability to throw the long ball and might be the answer in the long run, but is still adjusting to the NFL game.

McCoy has been practicing throughout training camp, but did not play in the Redskins first two preseason games. The right leg McCoy had three surgeries on is still bothering him.

“He probably rushed back, we probably rushed him back a little bit too quick,” Gruden noted. “That was nobody’s fault; we just have to get it right first. There is no timetable for him until he feels like he is 100% and can push off that leg. Until that time comes, he is going to be rehabbing.”

