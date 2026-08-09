Reds aim to avoid series sweep against the Nationals

Cincinnati Reds (56-60, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (58-61, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Sunday, 12:15…

Cincinnati Reds (56-60, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (58-61, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 12:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brady Singer (5-10, 4.67 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Nationals: Brad Lord (5-2, 3.81 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -109, Nationals -104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and the Cincinnati Reds square off in the last game of a three-game series. The Nationals can sweep the series with a win.

Washington has a 25-34 record in home games and a 58-61 record overall. The Nationals have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .250.

Cincinnati has a 56-60 record overall and a 27-29 record on the road. The Reds have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .399.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Nationals hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

JJ Bleday has 11 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 47 RBIs for the Reds. Sal Stewart is 10 for 38 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .211 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Reds: 6-4, .227 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Millas: 10-Day IL (finger), PJ Poulin: 60-Day IL (flexor), James Wood: 10-Day IL (oblique), Connelly Early: 15-Day IL (elbow), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (tricep), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Reds: Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Dunn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Steer: 10-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.