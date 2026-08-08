Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds meet in game 2 of series

Cincinnati Reds (56-59, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (57-61, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Saturday, 6:45…

Cincinnati Reds (56-59, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (57-61, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Chase Burns (13-1, 2.35 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Nationals: Andrew Alvarez (2-3, 3.94 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -145, Nationals +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Cincinnati Reds with a 1-0 series lead.

Washington has gone 24-34 at home and 57-61 overall. The Nationals have the best team slugging percentage in the majors at .439.

Cincinnati has a 56-59 record overall and a 27-28 record in road games. The Reds have hit 153 total home runs to rank fifth in MLB play.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Nationals hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Sal Stewart leads the Reds with 48 extra base hits (23 doubles and 25 home runs). JJ Bleday is 6 for 29 with three home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .199 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Reds: 7-3, .225 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Millas: 10-Day IL (finger), PJ Poulin: 60-Day IL (flexor), James Wood: 10-Day IL (oblique), Connelly Early: 15-Day IL (elbow), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (tricep), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Reds: Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Dunn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Steer: 10-Day IL (wrist)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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