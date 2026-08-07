Lile and Ford homer to give the Nationals all their runs in a 5-3 victory over the Reds

Daylen Lile and Harry Ford homered for Washington, and the Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 on Friday night for just their second win in the last 10 games.

Reds Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals relief pitcher Yovanny Cruz celebrates a double play to close out the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Reds Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals starting pitcher Cade Cavalli throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Reds Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli follows through during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Reds Nationals Baseball Cincinnati Reds' Elly de la Cruz watches his solo home go over the left field fence during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Reds Nationals Baseball Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suárez, right, celebrates after his solo home run as he runs by Washington Nationals third baseman Brady House during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Reds Nationals Baseball Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz commits a fielding error on a ground ball hit by Washington Nationals' Brady House during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Reds Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' Daylen Lile hits a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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WASHINGTON (AP) — Daylen Lile and Harry Ford homered for Washington, and the Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 on Friday night for just their second win in the last 10 games.

Eugenio Suárez, Matt McLain and Elly De La Cruz went deep for the Reds, but they were all solo shots and De La Cruz also made a crucial first-inning error at shortstop. Cincinnati lost for only the second time in eight games.

Cade Cavalli (9-5) allowed the three Cincinnati homers but managed his sixth straight quality start. He yielded seven hits and two walks in six-plus innings, striking out eight. The right-hander was pulled in the seventh after a single, a stolen base and then a slow roller that turned into another single.

Yovanny Cruz came on and got a strikeout before issuing a walk. Sal Stewart then bounced into a double play with the bases loaded. Stewart, who also hit into a double play in the fifth with runners on first and second, fired his helmet into the ground in frustration.

Orlando Ribalta worked the eighth and Clayton Beeter finished for his 12th save.

With a runner on first and one out in the first, Brady House hit a sharp grounder toward De La Cruz. The Cincinnati shortstop couldn’t handle it, and instead of an inning-ending double play, the error left runners on first and third.

Lile followed with his 15th homer to give Washington a 3-0 lead.

The Reds tied it by the third. Suárez homered in the second, then McLain and De La Cruz hit back-to-back solo shots an inning later.

Ford put Washington back ahead with a two-run drive off Julian Garcia (2-3).

In a bullpen game, Chase Petty made his first start for Cincinnati since May 23. The first pitch was delayed 62 minutes due to the threat of rain.

Washington’s CJ Abrams leads the major leagues with 88 RBIs, one more than Stewart. Neither drove in a run Friday.

Cincinnati’s Héctor Rodríguez doubled in the fourth for his first career hit.

Nationals pitcher Zack Littell, designated for assignment earlier in the week, was given his unconditional release Friday.

Up next

All-Star Chase Burns (13-1) starts for the Reds on Saturday night against Andrew Alvarez (2-3) of the Nationals.

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This story has been corrected to show Stewart grounded into his first double play in the fifth inning, not the fourth.

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