Nationals RHP Jake Irvin throws 30-pitch simulated game for 1st time since going on IL in May

Washington Nationals pitcher Jake Irvin threw a 30-pitch simulated game Wednesday, the first time facing hitters since going on the injured list with a right shoulder strain.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals pitcher Jake Irvin threw a 30-pitch simulated game Wednesday, the first time facing hitters since going on the injured list with a right shoulder strain.

Irvin, a fixture in Washington’s rotation since he debuted in 2023, is 2-4 with a 5.23 ERA in 11 starts. The 29-year-old right-hander has not pitched for the Nationals since being pulled after five no-hit innings May 23 at Atlanta.

“I’m just happy to be back on the bump, as simple as that is,” Irvin said.

Manager Blake Butera said Irvin’s next step hasn’t been finalized, but is most likely to be a rehabilitation assignment. Butera said Irvin will probably need at least three rehab outings before he is activated.

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