Nationals take road slide into matchup with the Braves

Washington Nationals (55-57, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (66-45, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35…

Washington Nationals (55-57, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (66-45, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cade Cavalli (0-0); Braves: TBD

LINE: Braves -125, Nationals +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will aim to end their three-game road skid in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta is 66-45 overall and 35-20 at home. The Braves rank second in the NL with 148 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Washington has gone 32-23 in road games and 55-57 overall. The Nationals have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .328.

The teams match up Sunday for the 11th time this season. The Braves lead the season series 7-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 27 doubles and 30 home runs for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 9 for 40 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

James Wood leads the Nationals with 30 home runs while slugging .542. CJ Abrams is 15 for 38 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .240 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Nationals: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.14 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: day-to-day (knee), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Nationals: PJ Poulin: 15-Day IL (flexor), Drew Millas: 10-Day IL (finger), Connelly Early: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brad Lord: 15-Day IL (side), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (tricep), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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