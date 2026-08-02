Braves place Reynaldo López on 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation and recall JR Ritchie

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves placed right-hander Reynaldo López on the 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation on…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves placed right-hander Reynaldo López on the 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation on Sunday.

The Braves recalled right-hander JR Ritchie from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Sunday’s game against the Washington Nationals.

The move with López was expected after he was scratched before Saturday night’s scheduled start against the Nationals. López was warming up in the bullpen when he experienced discomfort in the knee.

Fill-in starter Martín Pérez held Washington hitless until the seventh inning of the Braves’ 8-3 win.

Ritchie is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA in 13 games, including seven starts, with Atlanta.

The loss of López (3-1, 3.79) adds more urgency to the Braves’ expected search for rotation help before Monday’s trade deadline. López threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings in Atlanta’s 3-2 win in 10 innings at Baltimore on July 26 in his last start.

López made 11 starts while pitching in relief in 13 games this season. The move to the injured list was made retroactive to Thursday.

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