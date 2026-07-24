Abrams leads Nationals against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit outing

Arizona Diamondbacks (54-49, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (52-51, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Friday, 6:45…

Arizona Diamondbacks (54-49, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (52-51, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (8-3, 2.62 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Nationals: Carson Palmquist (0-1, 8.74 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -126, Nationals +104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Arizona Diamondbacks after C.J. Abrams had four hits against the Rockies on Wednesday.

Washington is 52-51 overall and 20-31 in home games. The Nationals are 23-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Arizona is 54-49 overall and 23-27 in road games. The Diamondbacks have a 39-19 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood leads the Nationals with 28 home runs while slugging .551. Abrams is 15 for 41 with four doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 20 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Gabriel Moreno is 15 for 37 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .278 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Diamondbacks: 8-2, .284 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Drew Millas: 10-Day IL (finger), PJ Poulin: 15-Day IL (flexor), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jake Irvin: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Lord: 15-Day IL (side), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (back), Drey Jameson: 15-Day IL (hip), Tommy Troy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (lower body), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (adductor), Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (elbow), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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