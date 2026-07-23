Buttigieg says Va. Democrats can win elections even without a new map

Buttigieg said Virginia Democrats can win a focus on healthcare, affordability and corruption in Washington.

This article was reprinted with permission from Virginia Mercury.

Virginia Democrats lost the congressional map they hoped would help them win as many as four Republican-held seats in this year’s midterm elections.

Pete Buttigieg says they may not need it.

The former U.S. transportation secretary and 2020 presidential candidate said Democrats can still make significant gains under Virginia’s existing map if they field competent candidates who keep their campaigns focused on affordability, healthcare and corruption in Washington.

“I think even with a nationwide picture where maps are distorted to the benefit of Republicans on average, we can still win,” Buttigieg said in an interview with The Mercury Wednesday. “We’ve done it before, without the benefit of fair maps, and I think we’re going to do it this year.”

Buttigieg has endorsed three Democrats competing in the Aug. 4 primary: Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor in the 1st congressional District, former U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria in the 2nd and former U.S. Rep. Tom Perriello in the 5th.

All three are seeking nominations to challenge Republican incumbents in November, contests Buttigieg called “vital” to Democrats’ efforts to regain control of the U.S. House.

“I think right now with everything that voters and their families are up against economically, there’s a very important opening, especially for candidates who are focused on integrity and service,” he said.

Virginia Democrats expected to enter the midterms with a new congressional map designed to favor their party in 10 of the state’s 11 districts. Voters narrowly approved the redistricting amendment in April, but the Supreme Court of Virginia later struck it down, leaving the existing map in place.

Rather than dwell on the setback, Buttigieg said Democrats should focus on nominating strong candidates and keeping voters’ attention on the issues driving everyday life.

“We have to keep a relentless focus on the issues from high cost of living to runaway corruption in Washington — the issues that are really driving voters,” he said.

Taylor is one of seven candidates seeking to challenge U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Westmoreland, in the 1st District. The others are Elizabeth Dempsey Beggs, Salaam Bhatti, Tim Cywinski, Jason Knapp, Ericka Kopp and Mel Tull.

Taylor’s six opponents earlier this week renewed their call for the Democratic Party of Virginia to publicly reaffirm its neutrality after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee published promotional content featuring Taylor during early voting.

“As a prosecutor, I’ve spent my career holding people accountable, and I’m ready to prosecute the case against a career politician who has gotten richer in office while voting to raise costs, gut healthcare, and give himself tax breaks,” Taylor said in response to Buttigieg’s endorsement, referring to Wittman.

In the Hampton-Roads based 2nd District, Luria faces Dr. Nila Devanath, Bill Fleming and Patrick Mosolf for the Democratic nomination. The winner will challenge U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach. Luria represented the district for two terms before losing to Kiggans in 2022.

“As a fellow Navy veteran, Pete knows the importance of putting others and their needs above your own,” Luria said in an email Wednesday. “I look forward to working for Virginia in Congress to bring down prices, expand access to health care, and put the needs of Hampton Roads first.”

Perriello is running against Suzanne Krzyzanowski and Rob Tracinski in the 5th District. The Democratic nominee will face either U.S. Rep. John McGuire, R-Goochland, or GOP challenger Melanie Lunero. McGuire is Virginia’s only Republican incumbent facing a primary challenger this year.

Asked why he backed Perriello, Buttigieg referred to his vote for the Affordable Care Act during his lone term in Congress. Perriello lost reelection in 2010 after Republicans made abolishing the law a centerpiece of their campaign.

“He paid a heavy political price for helping to deliver the Affordable Care Act that so many people in Virginia and in America now rely on to afford health insurance,” Buttigieg said. “And so he has really shown, and not just said, that he will act to make life more affordable and easier to get by for Americans.”

Perriello said he was “fired up” to have Buttigieg’s support, citing their work to invest in rural communities and infrastructure. “We are not going to stop fighting until costs come down, wages go up, and the corrupt are held accountable,” he said.

Buttigieg argued that President Donald Trump’s record during his second term has created an opportunity for Democrats, but said the party still has to earn voters’ trust.

“The failures of the Trump administration represent an opening, not an answer,” he said. Voters who believed Trump’s promises to lower prices and keep the country out of war are “seeing that they’ve been lied to, and that creates a chance for us to get a hearing.”

He emphasized Democrats must make a clear case for what they should do differently on issues such as healthcare, affordability and public safety.

Buttigieg also criticized Republican efforts to change election laws, including the SAVE Act pending before Congress.

“I’m very concerned that the White House and congressional Republicans seem to have given up on the idea that they’re going to win by convincing voters that they’re doing a good job,” he said. “And so instead they’re hoping to win by changing the maps and changing the rules.”

The former South Bend, Ind., mayor has spent recent weeks campaigning for Democrats in Iowa and Florida, appearances that have fueled speculation about another presidential run in 2028.

“Right now, I’m very focused on the election that’s actually happening,” Buttigieg said. “That’s going to remain the focus through Election Day, and then we’ll see what the future brings.”

Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Samantha Willis for questions: info@virginiamercury.com.