Rockies All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman tunes out trade buzz, keeps up power surge as deadline nears

DENVER (AP) — If the trade rumors prove accurate, Hunter Goodman could soon be receiving a big promotion in the…

DENVER (AP) — If the trade rumors prove accurate, Hunter Goodman could soon be receiving a big promotion in the standings. Should that happen, though, it comes with a price — saying so long to teammates bonded through losses.

The name of the Colorado Rockies’ two-time All-Star catcher has been bandied about leading into the trade deadline on Aug. 3. He tries to keep his focus on launching fastballs out of the park, not conjecture away from the field.

“Looking at the stuff like that, it does more bad for you than good,” Goodman said Wednesday before an 8-0 loss to the Washington Nationals. “So there’s no point, because it’s all out of your control anyway. So, yeah, just try not to look at (the rumors).”

This has become a tight-knight bunch linked through losing seasons. Since Goodman made his major league debut on Aug. 27, 2023, the team has gone 156-305 — a .338 winning percentage. This version of the Rockies, though, is trending in an upward direction behind a new front office led by Paul DePodesta and Josh Byrnes. This squad, at 41-63, is two wins away from matching the total of last season (43-119).

“I definitely want to be a part of this place turning around,” said Goodman, a fourth-round pick in 2021 out of the University of Memphis. “We’ve made strides this year already. If you look at where we were at this point last year, I mean, we’re a lot better baseball team.

“Even our losses are a lot better losses, for the most part. It’s one-run games, two-run games. We’re in it late in the game. It’s just better baseball overall, and it’s been a lot more fun this year.”

Any trade offer certainly would figure to be significant to get the Rockies to deal away a catcher who hits for power. Goodman’s not simply a Coors Field creation, either, with 18 of his 31 homers this season being hit away from the hitter friendly park.

His 31 homers already have matched his career high from a year ago when he made his first All-Star team and won the NL Silver Slugger award. He’s the fourth NL catcher to have 30-plus homers in consecutive seasons, joining Todd Hundley (1996-97) and Hall of Famers Mike Piazza (1995-2002) and Roy Campanella (1950-51).

Concerned that trade rumors could weigh on Goodman?

“I ain’t worried about Hunter Goodman,” said Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer, whose team opens a three-game series at Milwaukee on Friday. “He’s got his head on his shoulders. All these guys do. … All these guys that are in trade rumors — they’re bigger than that. They’re stronger than that.”

Rockies outfielder Mickey Moniak realizes this can be an anxious time for players. Moniak, the No. 1 overall pick by Philadelphia in 2016, has first-hand experience. He was dealt by the Phillies to the Los Angeles Angels for pitcher Noah Syndergaard as part of a deadline deal in 2022.

“I’ve learned over the years that whatever’s going to happen is going to happen,” said Moniak, who’s hitting .279 with 16 homers and could be a target of teams in need of a left-handed bat. “Their job up there (in the front office) is to make the best decision for the club, what they see fit. Our job is to go out and play baseball.”

That’s been Goodman’s approach as he continues his power surge. Last Sunday, he had a three-homer game for the second time this season. He followed that up with a go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning on Tuesday in a win over Washington.

“Just trusting in your routine,” said Goodman, who had 27 homers at the All-Star break, the most by an NL catcher since Hall of Famer Johnny Bench hit 28 in 1970. “Some days you’re seeing it well, and some days (pitchers) miss and give you good pitches to hit. You’re not going to get that every day in this league but on those days, if you can capitalize, it’s huge.”

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