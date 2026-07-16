2026 Major League Baseball Draft Signing Bonuses

Signing bonuses for the selections through competitive balance round A in the 2026 Major League Baseball amateur draft: 1, Chicago…

Signing bonuses for the selections through competitive balance round A in the 2026 Major League Baseball amateur draft:

1, Chicago White Sox, Roch Cholowsky, ss, UCLA.

2, Tampa Bay Rays, Grady Emerson, ss, Fort Worth Christian HS, Texas.

3, Minnesota Twins, Vahn Lackey, c, Georgia Tech.

4, San Francisco Giants, Jackson Flora, rhp, UC Santa Barbara.

5, Pittsburgh Pirates, Derek Curiel, of, LSU.

6, Kansas City Royals, Zion Rose, of, Louisville.

7, Baltimore Orioles, Eric Booth Jr., of, Oak Grove HS, Miss.

8, Athletics, Drew Burress, of, Georgia Tech.

9, Atlanta Braves, AJ Gracia, of, Virginia, $3,997,500

10, Colorado Rockies, Tyler Bell, ss, Kentucky.

11, Washington Nationals, Chris Hacopian, 2b, Texas A&M.

12, Los Angeles Angels, Jared Grindlinger, of, Huntington Beach HS, Calif.

13, St. Louis Cardinals, Trevor Condon, of, Etowah HS, Ga.

14, Miami Marlins, Jacob Lombard, ss, Gulliver Prep HS, Fla., $5 million

15, Arizona Diamondbacks, Ryder Helfrick, c, Arkansas.

16, Texas Rangers, Gio Rojas, lhp, Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS, Fla.

17, Houston Astros, Logan Hughes, of, Texas Tech.

18, Cincinnati Reds, Justin Lebron, ss, Alabama.

19, Cleveland Guardians, Liam Peterson, rhp, Florida.

20, Boston Red Sox, Jake Schaffner, ss, North Carolina.

21, San Diego Padres, Coleman Borthwick, 3b, South Walton HS, Fla.

22, Detroit Tigers, Cameron Flukey, rhp, Coastal Carolina.

23, Chicago Cubs, Cade Townsend, rhp, Mississippi.

24, Seattle Mariners, Ace Reese, 3b, Mississippi State.

25, Milwaukee Brewers, Trey Ebel, ss, Corona HS, Calif.

26, Atlanta Braves, Carter Beck, of, Indiana State, $2,684,100

27, New York Mets, Carson Wiggins, rhp, Arkansas.

28, Houston Astros, Jack Radel, rhp, Notre Dame.

29, San Francisco Giants, Carson Bolemon, lhp, Southside Christian HS, S.C.

30, Kansas City Royals, Taylor Rabe, rhp, Mississippi.

31, Arizona Diamondbacks, Blake Bryant, rhp, Citizens Christian HS, Ga.

32, St. Louis Cardinals, Tegan Kuhns, rhp, Tennessee, $3,044,600

33,Tampa Bay Rays, Taj Marchand, ss, James Island HS, S.C., $2,547,500

34, Chicago White Sox, Landon Thome, ss, Nazareth Academy, Ill.

35, New York Yankees, Hunter Dietz, lhp, Arkansas, $2,497,500

36, Philadelphia Phillies, Tyler Spangler, ss, De La Salle HS, Calif.

37, Colorado Rockies, Daniel Jackson, c, Georgia.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.