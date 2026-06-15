García and Crews key 5-run 5th inning as Nationals beat Royals 7-3

Luis García Jr. hit a go-ahead single, Dylan Crews added a three-run homer and the Washington Nationals scored five times in the fifth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 on Monday night.

Royals Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' Nasim Nuñez advances to third base on double hit by James Wood off Kansas City Royals pitcher Mitch Spence during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 15, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Royals Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals pitcher Andrew Alvarez throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, June 15, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Royals Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals designated hitter James Wood hits a double off Kansas City Royals pitcher Mitch Spence during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 15, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Royals Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' Curtis Mead hits a single off Kansas City Royals pitcher Mitch Spence which scored Nasim Nuñez and James wood during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 15, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Royals Nationals Baseball Kansas City Royals pitcher Mitch Spence throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, June 15, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Royals Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' James Wood (29) slides into home plate and scores on single hit by Curtis Mead off Kansas City Royals pitcher Mitch Spence during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 15, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Royals Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' Nasim Nuñez scores on a single hit by Luis García Jr. off Kansas City Royals pitcher Mitch Spence during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 15, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Royals Nationals Baseball Kansas City Royals' Jac Caglianone, left, hits a double off Washington Nationals pitcher Brad Lord during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 15, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Royals Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' Luis García Jr., left, hits a single off Kansas City Royals pitcher Mitch Spence which scored Keibert Ruiz and Nasim Nuñez during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 15, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Royals Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals pitcher Gus Varland throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, June 15, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Royals Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' Dylan Crews runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Kansas City Royals pitcher Mason Black which also scored Luis García Jr. during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 15, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams ( 1 /11) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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WASHINGTON (AP) — Luis García Jr. hit a go-ahead single, Dylan Crews added a three-run homer and the Washington Nationals scored five times in the fifth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 on Monday night.

Washington (38-35) has won seven of 10 and moved three games over .500 for the first time since 2019, when the Nationals won the World Series.

García’s two-run single in the fifth gave the Nationals a 4-3 lead. Three batters later, Crews launched a drive to left field for his fourth homer this season.

Curtis Mead got Washington on the board in the third with a two-out single that bounced off the glove of Royals second baseman Nick Loftin and into center field for a 2-0 lead.

Brad Lord (5-0) threw three innings in relief and allowed two runs on two hits while striking out two. Nationals starter Andrew Alvarez gave up one run in four innings, striking out five.

Starling Marte scored for Kansas City in the fourth on Carter Jensen’s infield single, and Maikel Garcia added a two-run single in the fifth that gave the Royals a 3-2 lead.

Kansas City starter Mitch Spence (0-1) was charged with six runs and seven hits in four-plus innings.

Up next

Royals RHP Michael Wacha (4-5, 3.58 ERA) starts Tuesday against Nationals LHP Foster Griffin (7-2, 3.46).

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