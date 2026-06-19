Dads of Washington Nationals players soak in first-ever fathers trip

For the first time in team history, the Washington Nationals are holding a fathers trip with players and traveling staff members permitted to bring their dad on a big-league road trip to Tampa Bay.

Joey Lord and Tom Parker during the Washington Nationals' fathers trip in Tampa Bay.(WTOP/Ben Raby) Joey Lord and Tom Parker during the Washington Nationals' fathers trip in Tampa Bay.(WTOP/Ben Raby) They stood together at Nationals Park on Wednesday afternoon sharing laughs, a few adult beverages and a unique bond.

Dave Irvin, Joey Lord and Tom Parker were in their element.

“We speak the same language,” Lord said.

It’s a dialect that will be shared throughout the weekend as Irvin, Lord and Parker prepare to share something else — a special weekend with their Major League sons.

“I’m just so grateful for this,” Irvin said.

For the first time in team history, the Nationals are holding a fathers trip with players and traveling staff members permitted to bring their dad on a big-league road trip to Tampa Bay. That means charter flights, a five-star hotel and the type of behind-the-scenes access typically reserved for those in The Show.

“I got an email about it a few weeks ago,” said Parker, whose son Mitchell is now in his third big-league season. “When I saw the agenda, I was like, ‘Is this for real? Are you serious?!’”

About 25 fathers made the trip, many now meeting for the first time. The itinerary included a day off in Tampa on Thursday with many enjoying a round of golf, time at the pool and a group dinner. The dads will also be in attendance for all three games at Tropicana Field this weekend, with early field access and a chance to play catch with their sons on a big-league field.

“Just seeing him play is rewarding enough,” said Lord, whose son Brad has arguably emerged as the Nationals most valuable reliever. “To come do this for a Father’s Day weekend is even more special.”

According to a team spokesperson, the fathers trip has been in the works for years, with Nationals Executive Director of Player and Family Relations Shawn Bertani taking charge, along with Director of Team Travel Kenny Diaz.

“It’s cool for the dads to be able to get a bit of insight on what we do day in and day out,” said starting pitcher Foster Griffin, whose father Fred came in from Orlando.

“When I was younger, I got to go to work with him and it’s pretty cool to see it on the opposite side and have him come to work with us and see what we do and live our life a little bit.”

Dave Irvin made the trip from Minnesota, despite his son Jake still working his way back from a shoulder injury. Dave concedes that in true “father-of-a-pitcher form,” he mapped out the Nats rotation weeks ago and figured Jake would have pitched on Father’s Day. The injury will ultimately keep Jake sidelined, though it won’t dampen the excitement.

“Every single guy that has their dad here, that was a special bond growing up with the game of baseball,” Jake said. “We’ve done a great job creating a family atmosphere this year and I think getting to know each other away from the ballpark a little bit more, there’s no better way to do it than with actual family.”

Dave suggested that joining the team this weekend will bring him back to Jake’s younger years. As a baseball dad, Dave said, you’re very involved and around the teams of your kids’ youth. As they grow up, and ultimately develop into pros, you take a back seat and watch from afar as a fan.

“But this weekend,” he said, “that changes for a few days. I’m so excited to again be a part of the group, and be a part of the fraternity, and experience what Jake experiences. When I came to the ballpark today, I was just overcome with joy and pride that this is what my son does for a living. Us dads, we are getting an opportunity that very few people get.”

For the players, the weekend provides a rare chance to show dad what life is like behind the curtain. For all the sacrifices their dads made to help get them to the Majors, this is a small glimpse into the payoff.

“It’s the best,” said Nationals reliever Gus Varland, whose father Wade also made the trip from Minnesota. “We didn’t have much growing up but my parents gave us everything they could. It means the world to have my dad be able to experience this. He is beyond pumped.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.