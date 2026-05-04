Nationals Notebook: Home sweet home?

The Washington Nationals avoid a sweep against Milwaukee but have yet to win a home series this year, while CJ Abrams leads a scrappy start to the season.

Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams is off to a scorching start. (AP/Daniel Kucin Jr.) Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams is off to a scorching start. (AP/Daniel Kucin Jr.) The Washington Nationals avoided a sweep Sunday, holding off Milwaukee for a 3-2 win that snapped a four-game home losing streak.

One month into the season, the Nats still have not won a home series and own a major league-worst 4-12 record at Nationals Park.

Thank goodness they’re one of the better road teams in baseball. At 12-7 away from home, Washington has stayed afloat and out of an early hole that could have made this season feel lost before Memorial Day.

Digesting the Division: Atlanta (25-10) remains the lone NL East team with a winning record nearly a quarter of the way through the season, though the Braves may be without outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. as he undergoes an MRI on his hamstring.

Miami (16-18) dropped two of three to Philadelphia to stay under .500, while Washington (16-19) remains in third place.

Philadelphia (14-20) has won five of six since firing manager Rob Thomson, with Don Mattingly now trying to recapture the interim magic that helped push the Phillies to the World Series in 2022.

The New York Mets (12-22) won two of three against the Angels. Mark Vientos homered twice Sunday and shares the team lead with four.

O’s Woes: Baltimore (15-19) lost 3 straight to the AL East-leading Yankees, getting outscored 27-9 over the weekend. The series ends Monday night. One of the few bright spots this year: Jeremiah Jackson’s 24 RBIs, already surpassing his rookie total from last season.

Diamond King: CJ Abrams hit .429 with a home run and a team-high 7 RBIs. Through 34 games, the shortstop has driven in 27 runs. A 128-RBI pace is ambitious, but eclipsing his career high of 65 looks well within reach by Labor Day.

Last Week’s Heroes: Curtis Mead hit .357 with a team-high five runs, while Nasim Nuñez also batted .357. Cade Cavalli matched his career high with 10 strikeouts, and Andre Granillo and P.J. Poulin each tossed three scoreless relief innings.

Last Week’s Humbled: Zack Littell allowed five runs over 7 1/3 innings, while Miles Mikolas gave up three runs over four innings. James Young hit .182, and Keibert Ruiz and Drew Millas combined to go 3-19 at the plate.

Game to Watch: The Nationals host Minnesota on Tuesday with Cade Cavalli on the mound. The Twins counter with Taj Bradley (3-1, 2.85 ERA). Can Cavalli keep his encouraging start going?

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