Nasim Nuñez drives in 2 as Nationals beat Brewers 3-2 to avoid sweep

Nasim Nuñez had a pair of run-scoring singles, CJ Abrams had two hits and scored twice, and the Washington Nationals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nasim Nuñez had a pair of run-scoring singles, CJ Abrams had two hits and scored twice, and the Washington Nationals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

José Tena had an RBI triple for Washington, which improved to 4-12 at Nationals Park.

Nationals right fielder James Wood lost Gary Sánchez’s fly ball off Gus Varland in the sun for a one-out single in the ninth. Richard Lovelady came on and, after giving up a single to Jake Bauers, retired Garrett Mitchell on a grounder that scored pinch-runner Blake Perkins. Lovelady then struck out Brandon Lockridge for his first save.

Zack Littell (1-4) allowed a run over 3 2/3 innings after PJ Poulin opened with two scoreless frames.

Lockridge had a double and a single for the Brewers, who had won three straight.

Milwaukee’s Logan Henderson, recalled Sunday from Triple-A Nashville, allowed two runs on three hits over six innings in his second start of the season. Henderson (0-1) was perfect through four innings. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out eight, including the last three hitters he faced.

Neither team homered in the series.

Joey Ortiz gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

In the bottom half, Abrams led off with an infield single for Washington’s first hit. He stole second and scored on a single by Nuñez. Tena tripled to right-center and the Nationals led 2-1.

Abrams led off the seventh with a single and scored when Nuñez singled through a drawn-in infield.

Nationals first baseman Luis García Jr. left in the sixth with right wrist soreness.

Up next

Brewers: RHP Chad Patrick (2-1, 2.57 ERA) opposes Cardinals RHP Kyle Leahy (3-3, 5.52) at St. Louis.

Nationals: RHP Cade Cavalli (1-1, 3.82) pitches the series opener Tuesday against RHP Taj Bradley (3-1, 2.85) of visiting Minnesota.

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