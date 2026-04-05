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10 regular-season Nationals games to be broadcast for free with new partnership

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

April 5, 2026, 3:49 PM

There is a new way to watch Washington Nationals games this season with a new local partnership.

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Ten regular-season games will now be broadcast live for free in D.C. and additional markets to more than 3.2 million households. The simulcasts are made possible through partnerships with WTTG FOX 5 and Gray Media.

“We are so excited to partner with WTTG FOX 5 and Gray Media to deliver Nationals games via free, over-the-air television,” said Washington Nationals President of Business Operations Jason Sinnarajah. “Whether you’re in the Washington, D.C., area or elsewhere in the Mid-Atlantic, it’s easier than ever to tune in and cheer for your hometown team.”

There will also be expanded local pregame shows and play-by-play features.

FOX 5 will also welcome local children for an afternoon of interactive education and baseball through the Nationals’ Weather Day partnership on May 7.

“Between game day forecasts, pregame programming, and live games, FOX 5 remains committed to delivering expanded coverage that reflects the passion and pride of Nats fans to bring them closer to their hometown team,” said Sue Diviney, senior vice president and general manager of FOX 5 and FOX 5 Plus.

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Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

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