How to watch Nationals games — without MASN

Washington Nationals games are no longer being broadcast over MASN.

Sure, you can take me out to the ballgame — but what if I want to curl up on the couch with a beer that doesn’t cost a chunk of my rent?

Washington Nationals games are no longer being broadcast over MASN.

Instead, you’ll need to make your way to Nationals.TV, a new streaming service for home runs, foul balls and stolen bases.

According to a news release, local Nationals.TV games will be widely available for fans in the home television market on the following channels in the D.C. area:

Charter/Spectrum (IP National) — Channel 425 (Channel location for Spectrum app on devices)

Charter/Spectrum (Localized STB Systems) — Channel 330 (Channel location for traditional set-top-box users)

Norfolk-Portsmouth, Raleigh-Durham, Richmond Salisbury DMAs

Comcast/Xfinity — Channel 1261

Cox — Channel 159

DIRECTV — Channel 641

Verizon Fios — Channel 579

Nationals.com/Watch has more ways to, as you might have guessed from the url, watch.

Now, when it comes to play-by-play broadcasters for the Nats’ inaugural season, they’ve got Dan Kolko along with Kevin Frandsen and Alexa Datt.

As you’re undoubtedly aware, Thursday is Opening Day for Major League Baseball, although the Yankees whipped the Giants 7-0 Wednesday night.

As for Washington, they’ll face off against the Cubs in Chicago.

The Nationals’ home opener is Tuesday, April 3, against the Dodgers.

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