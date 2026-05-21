Nationals face the Mets leading series 2-1

New York Mets (21-28, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (25-25, third in the NL East) Washington; Thursday,…

New York Mets (21-28, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (25-25, third in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (2-4, 5.40 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Nationals: Cade Cavalli (2-2, 4.05 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -115, Nationals -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the New York Mets.

Washington has gone 10-15 at home and 25-25 overall. The Nationals have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .326.

New York is 21-28 overall and 10-15 on the road. The Mets have a 10-16 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Nationals are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood leads the Nationals with 13 home runs while slugging .523. Daylen Lile is 14 for 43 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Carson Benge has seven doubles and three home runs for the Mets. Juan Soto is 14 for 39 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .257 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mets: 6-4, .261 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (back), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (knee), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Jared Young: 10-Day IL (knee), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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