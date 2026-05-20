Washington Nationals host the New York Mets Wednesday

New York Mets (21-27, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (24-25, third in the NL East) Washington; Wednesday,…

New York Mets (21-27, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (24-25, third in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Zach Thornton (0-0); Nationals: Zack Littell (2-4, 6.10 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -126, Nationals +105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals face the New York Mets on Wednesday.

Washington has a 9-15 record at home and a 24-25 record overall. The Nationals have hit 59 total home runs to rank eighth in MLB play.

New York is 21-27 overall and 10-14 on the road. The Mets have a 14-7 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams play Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Nationals lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with a .295 batting average, and has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 21 walks and 39 RBIs. Daylen Lile is 14 for 43 with four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Carson Benge has seven doubles and three home runs for the Mets. Juan Soto is 12 for 38 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .259 batting average, 6.33 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mets: 6-4, .252 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jacob Young: day-to-day (rib), Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (back), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (knee), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Jared Young: 10-Day IL (knee), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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