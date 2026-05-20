CJ Abrams and Jacob Young homer as Nationals return to .500 with 8-4 defeat of Mets

CJ Abrams hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Jacob Young added a two-run shot in the eighth and the Washington Nationals returned to .500 for the second time since the season’s first week Wednesday night with an 8-4 victory over the New York Mets.

Mets Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' Jacob Young, back, celebrates his two-run home run with Luis García Jr., front, during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Mets Nationals Baseball New York Mets left fielder Juan Soto can't get to a ball hit for a two-run home run by Washington Nationals' Jacob Young during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Mets Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals pitcher Andrew Alvarez throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Mets Nationals Baseball New York Mets' Juan Soto, right, celebrates his two-run home run with third base coach Tim Leiper during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Mets Nationals Baseball New York Mets pitcher Zach Thornton throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Mets Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals third baseman Curtis Mead catches a pop up in foul territory by New York Mets' Juan Soto for an out during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Mets Nationals Baseball New York Mets' Brett Baty, left, is out at second base as Washington Nationals second baseman Nasim Nuñez, right, follows through after throwing to first base to put out Mets' Marcus Semien for a double-play during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Jacob Young added a two-run shot in the eighth and the Washington Nationals returned to .500 for the second time since the season’s first week Wednesday night with an 8-4 victory over the New York Mets.

Andrew Alvarez earned the Nationals’ first four-inning save since they relocated from Montreal in 2005. Washington improved to 25-25 after getting to 23-23 on Saturday before consecutive losses.

Juan Soto homered twice for the last-place Mets (21-28). It was the 29th multi-homer game for Soto, who came up with the Nationals and has 12 home runs and 26 RBIs in 35 career games against Washington.

The $765 million slugger has five homers in his last seven games overall.

Washington pounced quickly on left-hander Zach Thornton, who made his major league debut for New York. After Curtis Mead singled with one out and Andrés Chaparro walked, Abrams ripped a cutter just over the wall in right-center for his 10th home run.

Keibert Ruiz added an RBI single to beat a drawn-in infield in the second against Thornton (0-1), who allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings while striking out three.

Zack Littell (3-4) allowed Brett Baty’s run-scoring single in the second, and Soto’s solo shot in the third brought the Mets to 4-2. Littell then retired seven of the next eight hitters to get through five innings. He allowed two runs and struck out three.

The right-hander was 0-4 with a 7.85 ERA in his first six appearances with Washington. In four games since, he is 3-0 with a 2.55 ERA.

Alvarez yielded Soto’s two-run homer in the eighth, but didn’t allow any other runners past first in his four-inning outing to earn his first career save.

Anthony Telford had the franchise’s previous four-inning save for the Montreal Expos in 1999.

Up next

Washington RHP Cade Cavalli (1-2, 4.05 ERA) starts the finale of the four-game series Thursday against LHP David Peterson (2-4, 5.40).

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