RHP Zack Littell agrees to 1-year contract with the Washington Nationals, AP source says

Zack Littell has a new home after agreeing to a one-year contract with the Washington Nationals, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. ESPN was the first to report on the move.

The contract for the veteran right-hander includes a mutual option for the 2027 season.

The 30-year-old Littell played for Tampa Bay and Cincinnati last year, going 10-8 with a 3.81 ERA. He was traded from the Rays to the Reds on July 30.

Littell set career highs with 32 starts and 186 2/3 innings in 2025. He also pitched his first career complete game in the Rays’ 16-3 victory at Houston on May 31.

Washington is rebuilding under Paul Toboni, who was hired as the team’s president of baseball operations after the Nationals went 66-96 last year. The organization hasn’t posted a winning season since it won the 2019 World Series.

Littell slots into a rotation that also includes Cade Cavalli and Miles Mikolas, who agreed to a $2.25 million, one-year contract last month. MacKenzie Gore was traded to Texas in January for five prospects.

Littell, an 11th-round pick in the 2013 amateur draft, made his big league debut with Minnesota in 2018. He is 34-29 with a 3.88 ERA in 155 relief appearances and 79 starts, also playing for San Francisco and Boston.

