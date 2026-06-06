Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in game 2 of series

Washington Nationals (32-32, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (33-30, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Saturday, 4:10…

Washington Nationals (32-32, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (33-30, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Zack Littell (5-4, 5.01 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-1, 2.24 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -134, Nationals +112; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 33-30 record overall and a 20-13 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .242.

Washington has a 32-32 record overall and a 20-12 record in road games. Nationals hitters have a collective .419 slugging percentage to rank third in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 11 home runs while slugging .458. Geraldo Perdomo is 11 for 36 with a double, a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

James Wood has 15 doubles, 17 home runs and 40 RBIs for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 11 for 36 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .205 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ildemaro Vargas: day-to-day (thigh), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Santana: 60-Day IL (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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