García hits 1st grand slam for his 2nd HR of game in Nationals’ 14-1 romp over Diamondbacks

James Wood, Daylen Lile and C.J. Abrams also homered and Foster Griffin (7-2) allowed just two hits over five innings for Washington.

Washington Nationals' Luis García Jr. follows through on his swing after hitting a triple off Miami Marlins pitcher Michael Petersen during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP Photo/Terrance Williams/Terrance Williams) Washington Nationals' Luis García Jr. follows through on his swing after hitting a triple off Miami Marlins pitcher Michael Petersen during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP Photo/Terrance Williams/Terrance Williams) PHOENIX (AP) — Luis García Jr. hit his first career grand slam for his second homer of the game in the Washington Nationals’ 14-1 romp over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

James Wood, Daylen Lile and C.J. Abrams also homered and Foster Griffin (7-2) allowed just two hits over five innings for Washington.

The Nationals, who moved back to .500 at 32-32, immediately jumped on Merrill Kelly (5-4). Wood walked to start the game and García followed with a home run into the Nationals’ bullpen down the right-field line.

García, who rarely faces a left-handed pitcher, stayed in against lefty reliever Philip Abner with the bases loaded in the sixth. He hit his seventh homer of the season to center field to make it 11-1.

The only damage Arizona did to Griffin came when backup catcher Aramis Garcia homered in the third inning.

Kelly lasted five innings, giving up six hits and seven runs.

With the score 12-1 in the eighth, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo brought in position player Adrian Del Castillo to pitch. He hit Dylan Crews with his first pitch to force in a run, but retired the next two batters to end the inning. He gave up a run in the ninth on four singles.

LuJames Groover was 0 for 4 in his MLB debut, batting fifth and playing first base for the Diamondbacks. Groover, 24, selected from Reno on Friday, hit .322 with three homers for Arizona’s Triple-A affiliate this season.

Ildemaro Vargas was not in the Arizona lineup Friday but entered in the eighth inning at second base — and was hit by a pitch in the leg but stayed in. Vargas and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Max Muncy collided in Thursday night’s game and both left that game.

Up next

Washington RHP Zack Littell (5-4, 5.01 ERA) was set to oppose Arizona LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-1, 2.24) on Saturday.

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