Diamondbacks host the Nationals in first of 3-game series

Washington Nationals (31-32, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (33-29, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Friday, 9:40…

Washington Nationals (31-32, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (33-29, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Foster Griffin (6-2, 3.76 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (5-3, 5.06 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -135, Nationals +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Washington Nationals to open a three-game series.

Arizona is 20-12 at home and 33-29 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 24-11 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Washington has gone 19-12 in road games and 31-32 overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ildemaro Vargas has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 37 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 12 for 42 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has a .288 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 13 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs. Keibert Ruiz is 12 for 32 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.63 ERA, outscored by three runs

Nationals: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ildemaro Vargas: day-to-day (thigh), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Santana: 60-Day IL (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Millas: day-to-day (lip), Dylan Crews: day-to-day (undisclosed), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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