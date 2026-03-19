NL East Preview: Phillies bring back core as they try to hold off new-look Mets, banged-up Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — Still powered by Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, the Philadelphia Phillies are bringing back mostly the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Still powered by Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, the Philadelphia Phillies are bringing back mostly the same team that won its second consecutive NL East title last season and made a fourth straight playoff appearance.

Time to take yet another run at that elusive World Series championship.

Meanwhile, the New York Mets are counting on a major makeover to produce October results. And the banged-up Atlanta Braves believe they can rebound quickly, too — if only they could keep all their key players on the field.

Pete Alonso, Ranger Suárez and MacKenzie Gore are gone. Freddy Peralta, Adolis García and Robert Suarez have arrived.

In a division that features two new managers and a host of established stars such as Juan Soto, Trea Turner and Ronald Acuña Jr., the young Miami Marlins and rebuilding Washington Nationals remain two of baseball’s biggest mysteries.

How they project

1.) Philadelphia Phillies. Harper and the Phillies remain in win-now mode while chasing the franchise’s first World Series crown since 2008. They won the NL East by 13 games last season only to get eliminated in a Division Series for the second year in a row. Philadelphia essentially brought back the same core, as Schwarber and three-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto returned in free agency with new contracts. Ranger Suárez left for a $130 million, five-year deal with Boston, but NL Cy Young Award runner-up Cristopher Sánchez, Jesús Luzardo and Aaron Nola return from a strong rotation that hopes to include a healthy Zack Wheeler again soon. Touted prospect Andrew Painter is expected to take a spot, too. Another top prospect, Justin Crawford, could get an opportunity in center field, and García takes over for Nick Castellanos in right. Hard-throwing closer Jhoan Duran and new setup man Brad Keller anchor the bullpen.

2.) New York Mets. The free-spending Mets faded badly in the second half and missed the playoffs last year. Convinced significant changes were necessary, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns ended up overhauling the roster. Several fan favorites are gone, including Alonso, outfielder Brandon Nimmo, All-Star closer Edwin Díaz and versatile veteran Jeff McNeil. In their place are new first baseman Jorge Polanco, new second baseman Marcus Semien, new third baseman Bo Bichette, new center fielder Luis Robert Jr. and new closer Devin Williams. But the biggest move Stearns made might have been trading two top prospects to Milwaukee for Peralta, which gave New York a much-needed No. 1 starter. The rotation could be a real strength (unlike last year), with impressive rookie Nolan McLean, right-hander Kodai Senga, converted reliever Clay Holmes and left-handers David Peterson and Sean Manaea. Not to mention a couple of prized prospects waiting in the wings at Triple-A. Luke Weaver was signed to boost a suspect bullpen with potential. Soto shifts from right field to left, and the defense remains a big question mark. Star shortstop Francisco Lindor is expected to be ready for opening day after undergoing left hand surgery on Feb. 11. New York is seeking its first World Series championship in 40 years and first division title since 2015, but overtaking the rival Phillies won’t be easy.

3.) Atlanta Braves. After missing the playoffs last year for the first time since 2017, the Braves were looking for a return to form and good health in 2026. Instead, first-year manager Walt Weiss is adjusting to a jarring series of setbacks. Designated hitter and outfielder Jurickson Profar’s suspension for the season following his second positive test for a performance-enhancing drug was the most devastating blow. Atlanta also lost left-hander Joey Wentz to a season-ending knee injury in spring training. Starting pitchers Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep went on the 60-day injured list following elbow surgery. Mauricio Dubón will begin the season at shortstop while Ha-Seong Kim recovers from a finger injury. The Braves also will open without catcher Sean Murphy, who had season-ending hip surgery in September. When healthy, Murphy will share time with 2025 NL Rookie of the Year Drake Baldwin in a rotation that also will provide options at DH. Despite all that, the Braves still have nine-time All-Star Chris Sale and 20-game winner Spencer Strider atop their rotation to complement a dangerous lineup that includes Acuña, Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies. Big things remain possible.

4.) Miami Marlins. The surprising Marlins finished third in the division last year at 79-83 under rookie manager Clayton McCullough, a 17-win improvement over 2024. And led by President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix, they’re trying different things — such as calling pitches from the dugout. Miami might be short on household names, but there are talented arms and promising young players on the roster like All-Star outfielder Kyle Stowers, center fielder Jakob Marsee, shortstop Otto López, second baseman Xavier Edwards and slugging catcher Agustín Ramírez. Christopher Morel was signed to play first base, a new position for him, and new closer Pete Fairbanks got a $13 million, one-year contract as a free agent. The rotation could be capable, headlined by 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara and 6-foot-8 Eury Pérez along with newcomer Chris Paddack. But the frugal Marlins always seem to be a team in transition, and they traded quality starter Edward Cabrera to the Cubs in January for a three-player package highlighted by 23-year-old outfielder Owen Caissie. Proven commodities Alcantara and Fairbanks could be next at midseason.

5.) Washington Nationals. It’s been a slow reconstruction for the Nationals, who went 66-96 in 2025 for their sixth straight losing season since winning the 2019 World Series. The youth movement now includes 36-year-old president of baseball operations Paul Toboni, 33-year-old rookie manager Blake Butera and 32-year-old GM Ani Kilambi. Gore, an All-Star lefty, was traded to Texas in January for a package of five minor league prospects. Washington still hopes young slugger James Wood, shortstop CJ Abrams and outfielder Dylan Crews can ultimately revitalize the franchise. The Nationals are counting on 2020 first-round draft pick and expected opening day starter Cade Cavalli to lead the rotation.

Something to prove

Plenty of eyes will be on the 33-year-old Harper after Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski questioned whether the slugging first baseman can still perform at an elite level. Harper’s .844 OPS in 2025 was his lowest since 2016 and his .261 batting average was his worst since 2019, prompting Dombrowski to openly wonder last October if the two-time NL MVP will return to peak form with six seasons left on his $330 million, 13-year contract.

Brave new world

After slipping to fourth place at 76-86 last year, the Braves did not sit still. They re-signed closer Raisel Iglesias to a $16 million, one-year contract and landed free agent reliever Robert Suarez with a $45 million, three-year deal. Another key offseason addition was left fielder Mike Yastrzemski, who signed for $23 million over two years.

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AP Sports Writers Dan Gelston and Charles Odum contributed to this report.

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