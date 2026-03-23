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Nationals trade minor league pitcher Sean Paul Liñan to the Yankees for infielder Jorbit Vivas

The Associated Press

March 23, 2026, 5:49 AM

New York Yankees' Jorbit Vivas runs to third base in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)(AP/Colin Hubbard)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Nationals picked up infielder Jorbit Vivas in a trade Sunday that sent minor league pitcher Sean Paul Liñan to the New York Yankees.

Vivas spent 29 games with the Yankees last season, hitting .161 with a homer and five RBIs. The second baseman/third baseman was originally signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers as a non-drafted free agent in 2017. He was acquired by the Yankees along with lefty Victor González as part of a deal that sent infielder Trey Sweeney to the Dodgers in 2023.

The 21-year-old Liñan went a combined 3-4 last season with a 3.03 ERA and one save in different minor league stints with the Dodgers and Nationals. The right-hander was traded to the Nationals last July in a package that sent outfielder Alex Call to the Dodgers.

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