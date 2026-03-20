Nationals option outfielder Dylan Crews, the 2023 No. 2 overall draft pick, to Triple-A Rochester

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Hitting woes have cost Dylan Crews a spot on the Washington Nationals’ opening day…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Hitting woes have cost Dylan Crews a spot on the Washington Nationals’ opening day roster.

Crews, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 amateur draft, was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Friday. Crews hit .103 (3 for 29) in spring training after batting .208 for Washington in 2025 and .218 in 2024.

Even with Crews’ combined .211 batting average through his first two seasons, the demotion to the minors was not expected.

Washington is likely to open the season with James Wood, Jacob Young, Joey Wiemer and Daylen Lile as its top four outfielders.

“One thing that we made sure Dylan was aware of is, we absolutely believe in Dylan,” manager Blake Butera was quoted as saying by MLB.com. “Our thoughts on Dylan as a person, as a player, have only changed in a positive direction. We just think the best thing for Dylan and the organization right now is at least for him to start in Triple-A.”

Butera said Crews, 24, handled the news “like a pro. He was awesome, awesome.”

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