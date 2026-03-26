Cubs host the Nationals in the season opener

Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs Chicago; Thursday, 2:20 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cade Cavalli (0-0); Cubs: Matthew Boyd (0-0)…

Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs

Chicago; Thursday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cade Cavalli (0-0); Cubs: Matthew Boyd (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -230, Nationals +189; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs open the season at home against the Washington Nationals.

Chicago had a 92-70 record overall and a 50-31 record at home last season. The Cubs scored 4.9 runs per game while giving up 4.0 in the 2025 season.

Washington went 66-96 overall and 34-47 on the road a season ago. The Nationals scored 4.2 runs per game in the 2025 season while giving up 5.5.

INJURIES: Cubs: Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (elbow), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (knee), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee)

Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paxton Schultz: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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