Nationals’ Jacob Young leaves game with bruised right index finger

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Washington Nationals outfielder Jacob Young left his team’s game with the Minnesota Twins on Saturday with a bruised right index finger.

Young hurt his finger while attempting a bunt in the third inning. He shook his right hand afterward and got replaced by Alex Call, who responded with an RBI single.

Washington interim manager Miguel Cairo said after the Nationals’ 9-3 victory that an X-ray was negative and that Young’s status was day to day.

Young, 25, entered Saturday batting .245 with a .314 on-base percentage, no homers, 18 RBIs and 10 steals in 78 games.

