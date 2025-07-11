Nationals’ fired general manager offers free beer to fans

Mike Rizzo, who was fired last Sunday as the Washington Nationals President and General Manager, invited fans to enjoy a round of beer on him.

Rizzo, who was fired last Sunday as the Nationals President and General Manager, has invited fans to enjoy a round of beer on him during a Monday happy hour as a token of his appreciation.

In a social media post Friday, he thanked the fan base and invited them to grab a “Round on Riz,” from 5 to 7 p.m. at Penn Quarter Sports Tavern or Walter’s Sports Bar.

The post came from the Rizzo Family Foundation, which aims to help pediatric cancer patients and their families.

As a way to say thank you to the fans for 19 amazing years with the Washington Nationals, grab a “Round on Riz” Monday, July 14 before the Home Run Derby at Penn Quarter Sports Tavern or Walter’s Sports Bar. First round of beer is on us from 5-7 pm. Cheers to an incredible ride! pic.twitter.com/N0WkTmRRtm — The Rizzo Family Foundation (@RizKidsFamily) July 11, 2025 Cheers to you, Mike Rizzo.

