CJ Abrams and Daylen Lile deliver in 9th inning as Nationals rally for 4-3 victory over Giants

The Washington Nationals rallied against closer Keaton Winn to spoil Logan Webb's impressive outing and beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Monday night.

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams, right, steals second base as San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames fields the throw during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, June 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn/Jed Jacobsohn) Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams, right, steals second base as San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames fields the throw during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, June 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn/Jed Jacobsohn) SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Daylen Lile hit a go-ahead single in the ninth inning after CJ Abrams’ tying base hit, and the Washington Nationals rallied against closer Keaton Winn to spoil Logan Webb’s impressive outing and beat the San FRancisco Giants 4-3 on Monday night.

Pitching for the third straight day, Winn (2-2) couldn’t hold a two-run lead. He gave up a one-out double to Luis García Jr. and hit Curtis Mead with a pitch to put the tying runs on base. A passed ball advanced both runners, who scored on Abrams’ single.

One out later, Abrams stole second and scored when Lile singled up the middle.

Bryce Eldridge hit a go-ahead double in the eighth against winner Clayton Beeter (2-1) after Jung Hoo Lee beat out an infield single.

Gus Varland struck out Eldridge to secure his fifth save, stranding runners at corners.

Webb, an All-Star the past two years who was trying to win consecutive starts for the first time this season, struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter over eight innings. He allowed one run and five hits.

The right-hander struck out four of the first five Nationals hitters and retired the first six in all before Keibert Ruiz singled leading off the third. Jorbit Vivas followed by grounding into a double play, and Webb escaped the inning unscathed.

Lee extended his career-best hitting streak to 16 games with a fourth-inning single in a game featuring a steady drizzle in the early innings with gray clouds and wind for the duration. He finished with four hits.

García broke up a scoreless pitchers’ duel with an RBI single in the sixth off Webb, then the Giants tied it on Matt Chapman’s single in the bottom half.

Miles Mikolas followed Washington opener Richard Lovelady to begin the second and pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings before the Giants got three straight two-out hits against Mitchell Parker.

San Francisco arrived home early Monday morning from Sunday night’s series finale in Chicago and a 10-game trip.

In a scary moment, Lile and center fielder Dylan Crews collided at the left-center wall as Crews made a catch on Eldridge’s deep fly in the fourth. Both stayed in the game.

Up next

LHP Andrew Alvarez (1-0, 3.54 ERA) pitches Tuesday night for the Nationals opposite San Francisco RHP Adrian Houser (2-5, 5.49).

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