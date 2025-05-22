Rosario’s pinch-hit single in 10th lifts Nationals to 8-7 win over Braves

Pinch-hitter Amed Rosario singled home the winning run in the 10th inning and the Washington Nationals topped the Atlanta Braves 8-7 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

Atlanta tied it at 7 in the ninth on Matt Olson’s one-out RBI double off closer Kyle Finnegan. Austin Riley tried to score the go-ahead run from first but was thrown out at the plate on the play.

Marcell Ozuna popped out to end the inning.

Automatic runner Robert Hassell III, making his major league debut, advanced from second to third on Alex Call’s sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the 10th. Rosario then singled to left field against Dylan Lee (1-2).

Hassell became the first player in Nationals history to record multiple hits and a stolen base in his MLB debut.

Save that ball! ⚾️ Robert Hassell III collects his first Major League hit on the first pitch he sees! pic.twitter.com/b9TxxsuGqE — MLB (@MLB) May 22, 2025

The Braves dropped to 24-25 after losing both games in the rain-shortened series.

Olson and Ozuna hit back-to-back solo homers off Trevor Williams in the first to give Atlanta the lead. Olson has homered in four of his last five games.

Keibert Ruiz had multiple RBI hits with his parents in attendance from Venezuela for the first time in his six-year MLB career.

___

