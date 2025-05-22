Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz hits an RBI double in his 1st MLB game in front of his parents

Keibert Ruiz gave his parents something to cheer about the first time they got to see their son play a game in the majors.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Keibert Ruiz gave his parents something to cheer about the first time they got to see their son play a game in the majors.

Keibert Ruiz doubled in front of his parents … who have never seen him play an MLB game. pic.twitter.com/tmFpBR203l — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 22, 2025

Ruiz delivered in his first at-bat for the Washington Nationals against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday when he drove an RBI double off the right-field wall in the first inning.

Ruiz immediately waved to his parents in the crowd, who were jumping for joy and yelling after seeing the hit. His mother had filmed the at-bat on her phone.

The 26-year-old Ruiz made his big league debut in 2020 for the Los Angeles Dodgers and was playing his 450th career game in the majors. But this was the first time his parents were able to make the trip from Venezuela to see him play in person.

