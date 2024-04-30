AP Sports Week in Pictures

The joy as thousands of soccer fans celebrate Inter Milan’s Serie A title. The drama as the New York Yankees…

The joy as thousands of soccer fans celebrate Inter Milan’s Serie A title. The drama as the New York Yankees play the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium. The excitement of the Madrid Open tennis. And the blows between Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders players during an NHL playoff.

Associated Press photographers have been there to capture some of the most engaging moments from sports stories across the globe over the past week.

In London, Britain’s best canoe slalom athletes embarked on a season which will culminate in the Olympic Games in July.

One boy and 48 girls, from first-graders to teenagers, competed in a hobby horsing competition in St. Petersburg, Russia.

In baseball, Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani broke his bat against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected against the Athletics.

Beside the NHL playoffs, the NBA playoffs had plenty of drama in basketball games between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, and Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.

Yokohama F. Marinos and Ulsan Hyundai contested the second leg of the Asian Champions League semifinal soccer match in Yokohama, Japan.

The selection was curated by AP staff photographer Erin Hooley.

