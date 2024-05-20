‘It means so much’: Prince George’s Co. teacher of the year awarded new car

Kathy Russell, a third grade teacher at Fort Washington's Rose Valley Elementary School, is the Prince George's County Public School Teacher of the Year.

She’s been on the job for 26 years, and her boss says she embodies everything you want in a teacher.

So it only makes sense that Kathy Russell, a third grade teacher at Fort Washington’s Rose Valley Elementary School, would be the Prince George’s County Public School Teacher of the Year.

Russell was honored by PGCPS Superintendent Millard House on Monday, as well as the Pohanka Auto Group, which showed up with a brand new Hyundai sedan, which is now all hers for the next three years. The auto dealer provides a free lease for a vehicle for each recipient of the award.

“It’s beautiful. It’s absolutely gorgeous. It means so much,” Russell said. “And it means so much that community businesses are supporting teachers in that way.”

So what makes Mrs. Russell so awesome? She deflected when asked that question.

“There’s a lot of very deserving educators in Prince George’s County,” she said. “I do work hard. I come early and stay late and take on extra responsibility, but there’s a lot of educators here in this county that do that.”

But Russell’s boss, Sharon Porter, wasn’t so modest.

“The dedication and commitment to her profession is unparalleled,” said Porter, the principal at Rose Valley Elementary School. “She’s a mentor to so many teachers.”

In fact, Porter called Russell “a perfect example for an effective educator.”

Superintendent House agreed.

“She embodies the kind of educator that is really deserving of this kind of award,” House said. “Rose Valley should be extremely, extremely proud of the work that they are doing and she’s a proud member of that team.”

Russell has spent all 26 years of her career at Rose Valley. But next fall, she’ll be starting at Brandywine Elementary School, since Rose Valley is closing at the end of this school year.

“This is like a family here and such a great community to work in,” Russell said. “That’s why I’ve stayed — the people and the students.”

