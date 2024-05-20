Garcia, Winker go deep as Nats end slide, beat struggling Twins 12-3

Luis García Jr. homered and drove in three runs, Eddie Rosario also had three RBIs and the Washington Nationals snapped a five-game slide with a 12-3 victory over the struggling Minnesota Twins on Monday night.

Jesse Winker hit a solo shot and Jacob Young delivered a two-run single during a four-run fifth inning off Twins starter Pablo López (4-4) to help Washington pound out 14 hits and hand Minnesota its seventh straight defeat.

“We stayed in the middle of the field,” said Nats manager Dave Martinez. “The big thing today, we hit some home runs, but for the most part, you look at all our hits, they were in the middle of the field, which we talk about all the time.

The frustrated Twins held a players only meeting afterward, focused in part on correcting an offense that has scored only 12 runs in this slide.

“It’s easy to be a fun guy to be around when things are going good and when everything you’re hitting is falling and you’re just winning games,” said Carlos Correa, who hit a two-run homer for Minnesota. “But when the tough times come, that’s when you know who people are. And it’s helpful to talk.”

Mitchell Parker (3-2) allowed three runs in six innings in the series opener, his longest outing since the rookie threw seven in a 2-0 win over Houston on April 21.

Correa connected in the sixth, but Parker escaped further trouble when he struck out Kyle Farmer to strand two and end his outing.

“We thought about taking him out, but I wanted to see what he could do,” Martinez said. “We had a big enough lead, I wanted to see him get through it. And he did. He got a big out for us.”

López allowed a season-worst seven runs on eight hits and a walk through five innings. The Nats added three more in the sixth, the last two scoring on catcher Christian Vázquez’s errant throw as Rosario stole second, and two in the eighth on Rosario’s single.

The Twins helped Parker escaped the second with only one run allowed when Nats shortstop CJ Abrams threw out Byron Buxton at home on a relay after Willi Castro doubled to left. Farmer singled to plate Castro before Parker retired 10 of the next 11 batters.

TRAINERS ROOM

Twins: DH/OF Trevor Larnach (turf toe) could return to his corner outfield role soon, said manager Rocco Baldelli, but it probably won’t be an everyday occurrence at first. Larnach has served as DH in all but one of his games since April 23.

Nationals: RHP Cade Cavalli (Tommy John surgery) threw 44 pitches over 2 2/3 innings in his first rehab outing with the rookie-level Florida Complex League Nationals earlier Monday. He struck out five and walked one. … OF Lane Thomas (left knee sprain) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday and take three or four at-bats, Martinez said.

UP NEXT

Nationals LHP Patrick Corbin (1-4, 5.59 ERA) looks to build on a pair of promising starts while Twins RHP Joe Ryan (2-3, 3.57) tries to rebound from allowing four earned runs for the first time this season.

