Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Brewers starter Joe Ross…

Brewers starter Joe Ross leaves after first inning vs. Marlins with lower back strain

The Associated Press

May 20, 2024, 7:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Joe Ross left his start against the Miami Marlins on Monday night after the first inning because of a lower back strain.

Making his ninth start of the season, Ross faced four batters in a scoreless inning before being removed.

Jared Koenig relieved Ross and pitched the next 2 2/3 innings.

The 30-year-old Ross is 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA in his first season with Milwaukee. Ross previously spent six seasons with the Washington Nationals. He missed the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up