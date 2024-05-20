DC police officer wounded after suspect fires at his vehicle; 2 arrested in Prince George’s Co.

A D.C. police officer was taken to the hospital after a person shot at his car while he was on his way to work Monday afternoon.

D.C. police Chief Pamela Smith gives an update from the scene of the shooting. (Courtesy D.C. police) Courtesy D.C. police Police say a vehicle involved in a shooting that injured a D.C. police officer crashed in Prince George’s County. (Courtesy 7News) Courtesy 7News Some lanes on Landover Road in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are closed following a shooting that injured a D.C. police officer. (Courtesy 7News) Courtesy 7News Two people are in custody following a shooting that injured a D.C. police officer. (Courtesy 7News) Courtesy 7News The shooting happened in Northwest D.C., just a few blocks away from the Fourth District police station. (WTOP/Linh Bui) WTOP/Linh Bui ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

A D.C. police officer was taken to the hospital after a person shot at his car while he was on his way to work Monday afternoon. Two suspects sought by police in the shooting were later arrested in Prince George’s County after their car crashed and flipped over.

It all began unfolding around 12:10 p.m. in the area of 7th Street and Oneida Place Northwest, about a half-mile from the Fourth District Police station in Northwest D.C., where the officer worked.

D.C. police Chief Pamela Smith said the officer, a captain with 18 years of experience on the force, had injuries that were not life-threatening and whether he was shot or injured from broken glass is still under investigation.

Smith said the captain was on his way to work in his personal vehicle and not in uniform when he saw a vehicle “driving erratically.”

The vehicle stopped abruptly and one person got out and fired a weapon, Smith said in a news conference later Monday afternoon.

The officer was able to get a partial plate before driving to the 4th District station to get help. He was taken to the hospital and underwent a CT scan, Smith said.

When asked whether the officer sustained a gunshot wound or injured from broken glass, Smith said, “It could be either way right now … I don’t know exactly. But that’s still a part of the investigation.”

Police officers gather around the ER entrance at Medstar Washington after a DC officer was shot in the head. @WTOP pic.twitter.com/PH5XWiEdHL — Nick Iannelli (@NickWTOP) May 20, 2024

2 suspects taken into custody in Prince George’s County

Police said they later tracked the suspect vehicle into Landover, Maryland.

“The vehicle crashed and two suspects were taken into custody,” Smith said.

During the news conference, Smith said it was unknown whether weapons were found, saying police were still processing the scene.

Photos from the scene showed a blue car overturned in the middle of Landover Road.

Later, police were seen appearing to recover a gun less than 100 yards from the crash, said WTOP’s John Domen, who was on the scene.

Here’s video of police recovering a gun less than 100 yards from the crash pic.twitter.com/yqXH88913q — John Domen (@JDDsays) May 20, 2024

