Nationals vs. Phillies postponed amid continued calls for justice

Thursday night’s game between the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed as players call attention to racial injustice following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

The teams join a host of athletes across the sports world, from tennis to basketball, who are stopping play in protest.

See the Nationals’ statement below:

The Oakland Athletics made the decision not to play their game against the Texas Rangers, and several other MLB games were postponed in protest, though some games were played Thursday.

The NFL, NBA and WNBA have also seen teams make the decision to bow out of practice and games in protest of police brutality and Blake’s shooting.

The Washington Football team announced they cancelled practice “to have dialogue on Social Injustice and reflect on the shooting of Jacob Blake.”

Today we canceled football activity for our players and staff to have dialogue on Social Injustice and reflect on the shooting of Jacob Blake. pic.twitter.com/MSRBAJekgL — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 27, 2020

The Denver Broncos also did not practice on Thursday in protest.

The NBA saw a second day of playoff game disruptions as a result of player protests.

An inside source speaking to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity said the players had agreed to finish the rest of the post season.

“We obviously agree that whether we play or not, we still have to do our best to make change and we still have to do our part in the community,” Orlando guard Michael Carter-Williams said in a video interview with a Magic public relations official.

The WNBA also cancelled all games on Thursday, a second night of disruption, as teams took a stance against police violence and the shooting of Blake.

“This is not a strike. This is not a boycott. This is a affirmatively day of reflection, a day of informed action and mobilization,” WNBA players’ union president Nneka Ogwumike said on ESPN.

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner and the Associated Press Contributed to this report.